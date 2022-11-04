Cabell Midland student dies after being struck on Interstate 64

ONA, W.Va. — A Cabell Midland High School student died Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 64 not far from the school.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle told MetroNews the student, believed to be 17, was involved in some kind of altercation at the school and his mother came to pick him up at around 2 p.m. Zerkle said before the vehicle left school property, the student jumped out and ran toward the interstate where he was struck by a Jeep.

“He exited the vehicle and took off running,” Zerkle said. “He went across school property over by the football field and went up on the interstate.”

Zerkle said one of his deputies was in the area and saw the boy.

“He (the deputy) pulled up and he (the student) jumped the guardrail and was running across the interstate and got hit,” Zerkle said.

The student was pronounced dead at a Huntington hospital.

It appeared he was trying to make it across I-64, according to Zerkle.

“He saw the deputy car and he was running from his mother…I would just assume he was trying to get across the interstate and get away from everybody I guess,” Zerkle said.

The driver of the Jeep had no time to stop. Zerkle said a car behind the Jeep rearended the vehicle and it skidded on its side. Eastbound traffic was slowed for a few hours.

Zerkle said it’s a tragic situation.

“A young boy like this and something happens like this it’s horrible. A young boy, a good-looking kid, it’s sad,” Zerkle said.

Cabell County Schools spokesman Jedd Flowers told MetroNews support staff would be available at the school Friday for students. He said thoughts and prayers and with the student’s family and those associated with the school.

Milton police are investigating.