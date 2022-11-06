Cabell Midland coach reacts to death of senior football player

ONA, W.Va. — Cabell Midland High School Head Football Coach Luke Salmons says the death of one his players has been the most tragic incident in his entire career.

“When you coach a long time, you have a lot of different things you deal with and go through, but they’re all different and this is definitely the toughest,” Salmons said over the weekend.

Caige Rider, 17, a senior member of the Cabell Midland football team, was struck and killed by a Jeep on Interstate 64 near the school last Thursday.

Salmons said the decision to play against Riverside High School the next day was not easy. The team honored Rider and his family at the game Friday night.

“It doesn’t matter what day, it’s just hard regardless of the whole situation, so we just played,” he said. “I think it was the right thing to do.”

Several students and members of the crowd were wearing his number, 35 on Senior Night. The stadium also participated in a moment of silence before kickoff as the team knelt for a prayer.

Cabell Midland defeated Riverside with a score of 42-14.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle told MetroNews Rider was involved at an altercation at the school Thursday, which prompted his mother to pick him up. Rider got out of his mother’s vehicle, ran toward the back side of the campus, across the football field and onto the interstate where he was hit by a passing vehicle.

Rider was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Salmons said the rest of the season won’t be the same, and for years to come.

“It’s not going to be easy this week. It’s not going to be easy forever. It’s a life changing thing. It’s been tough, but I think we’re a tight knit community and I’m proud of our community and our school,” he said.