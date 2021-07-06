Cabell County Schools enrolls students in Virtual Learning Academy this fall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A new Virtual Learning Academy is coming to Cabell County Schools this fall.

Superintendent Dr. Ryan Saxe said parents will have the option to send their kids to school for in-person learning or have them attend online classes during the 2021-2022 school year.

Ryan Saxe

“Sometimes it’s because of the flexibility the family needs,” Saxe explained. “For example, we have a student that travels all over the country because they’re in theater and they still want to engage with their classmates.”

Other students, he said, have medical issues that prevent them from coming to school every day. Saxe said being able to offer a virtual program is the next progression to provide opportunities for all students.

“We learned a lot through the pandemic of how to still have very high quality virtual learning opportunities. We’ve taken what we’ve learned and put that into the Cabell Virtual Learning Academy to make sure that it’s the best we can provide,” Saxe said.

The program is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The academy will provide live, online instruction by state-certified teachers, access to school counselors, special education services and more. Students will also be permitted to attend and participate in athletics in their school zone.

For more information and a link to sign up, click on the “families” section on the school district’s website.