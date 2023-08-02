Cabell County School Board approves school excess levy budget, funding cuts possible for libraries, parks

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Cuts in funding may be coming to some county-funded agencies in Cabell County.

The Cabell County Board of Education met Tuesday evening and unanimously approved the budget for the new school excess levy. The meeting reportedly lasted more than five hours and had hundreds of people in attendance at the Cabell County School Board headquarters located in Huntington.

Supporters for the parks and libraries came to the headquarters well before the meeting began at around 4:30 p.m., many of them bringing signs. Many residents spoke up at the meeting and said the libraries and parks are an important part of the community and the funding is needed to keep them functioning.

Funding for the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District would be cut down to zero from the $550,000 they currently receive.

The budget also includes cuts to the Cabell County Libraries of about $1.7 million in the current excess levy down to approximately $195,000.

Executive Director for the library system Breana Bowen said about 40 percent of their budget is funded through the Schools Excess Levy. The library system said they may consider a lawsuit.

Superintendent Ryan Saxe said the cuts are necessary due to financial pressure caused by inflation and student enrollment decreasing. According to Saxe, enrollment has been declining in the school district since 2020 with around 50 students leaving the district last school year. In return, they have received less funding from the state.

Voters will take up the levy in May 2024.