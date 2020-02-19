Cabell County man pleads guilty to taking funds from church

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Cabell County man entered a guilty plea on Tuesday after taking thousands of dollars from an Ona church.

Robert Dale Adkins, 75, pleaded guilty to mail fraud on Tuesday.

Between at least 2012 until December 2018, Adkins served as the church’s treasurer and had access to the church’s checking account. He also had the authority to sign checks on behalf of the church.

According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Adkins wrote checks to personal creditors without the knowledge or approval of church leaders. Adkins wrote $487,488.92 worth of checks.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, as well as restitution to the church. His sentencing date is May 18.