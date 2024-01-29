Cabell County man charged in road rage incident

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A Cabell County man is free on bond after being charged in connection with a road rage incident.

Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies said Michael Hassie, 25, got into an argument with another motorist on U.S. Route 60 in Jefferson early Saturday morning.

Deputies allege Hassie, who was on a motorcycle, took out a gun and shot at the car and then dropped the 9mm gun. Hassie was pulled over at St. Albans Roadside Park for speeding.

Hassie is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment and is free on bond.

Deputies said the other motorist was not injured.