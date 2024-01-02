Cabell County Commission names new prosecuting attorney

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Cabell County Commission has named a new prosecuting attorney to serve the county after the seat became vacant last year.

The commission selected Jason Spears as Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney after the previous attorney, Sean “Corky” Hammers transitioned to the Sixth Judicial Court Circuit in West Virginia, which serves Cabell County. That position became available following the retirement of Judge Christopher Chiles on Oct. 31, 2023.

Spears was elected to the Sixth Family Court Circuit in Cabell County in 2016.

He had also served as an assistant prosecuting attorney in the county and municipal judge for the city of Milton prior to his newest promotion.