Cabell County child, Charleston woman killed in Ohio wreck

RICHMOND DALE, OH — An 8-year-old Cabell County boy and two family members were killed in a crash on U.S. Route 35 near Chillicothe, Ohio Monday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the boy along with Deanna Early, 56, of Charleston and Donavan Larson, 51, of Waco, Texas, were hit by a tractor trailer in Richmond Dale, Ohio.

Troopers said Early, who was driving, attempted to make a left turn onto Main Street in Richmond Dale when the vehicle was struck by the oncoming 18-wheeler.

The young boy was a student at Culloden Elementary School. There were additional counselors at the school Tuesday.

Del. Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, requested a moment of silence during the House floor session Tuesday.