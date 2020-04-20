Byers looking forward to new role leading WVSU after four decades of service

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Dr. R. Charles Byers is certainly a familiar face at West Virginia State University with more than four decades of service at the institution in numerous roles.

He will take on a new role as interim president next month after being unanimously chosen by the West Virginia State (WVSU) Board of Governors on Wednesday and then approved by the Higher Education Policy Commission on Friday.

Byers has served as interim provost and vice president for academic affairs for WVSU since July 2019. He had retired as Provost of the University in 2014 after 41 years of service at WVSU.

Dr. R. Charles Byers

“West Virginia State University is an integral part of the fabric of the state and region and has had a profound impact on the lives of thousands of alumni, including my own,” said Byers in a statement.

“I look forward to continuing to build on the University’s rich history and tradition of providing access and opportunity for all those who choose to pursue a college education.”

Byers, who becomes the first WVSU alumnus to take over the presidential role in any capacity, told MetroNews he already has goals laid out to increase enrollment and focus on improving certain programs.

WVSU’s enrollment for first-time freshmen has declined by 28% fall 2015. According to data released by the state Higher Education Policy Commission total enrollment has increased by 16% in that same period with a majority being thigh schoolers taking “dual enrollment” courses.

Byers said he will rely on a group of folks to tackle issues including enrollment heading out of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m the type of individual where I may have ideas but I like to listen to a variety of ideas so we can come to a consensus on how to move forward. It’s not all of my program, it’s all of our program,” he said.

Byers is a 1968 graduate of WVSU with a bachelor’s degree in art education. He later earned a master’s degree from The Ohio State University while working as a commercial artist and art teacher in Columbus, Ohio. Later, Byers earned a doctorate degree from Kent State University in higher education administration, his bio stated.

In 1972 Byers joined the WVSU faculty and spent the next 17 years as an associate professor of teacher education. He served for 12 years as the Vice President for Planning and Advancement, Title III Director and Executive Director for the WVSU Research and Development Corporation before being named Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs.

READ: More of Byers’ bio

Byers is slated to take over on May 16 for current WVSU President Anthony L. Jenkins who is leaving to become president of Coppin State University in Baltimore.

The Logan County native, who is also a historian of WVSU, said he expects a smooth transition with Jenkins.

“Between now and then I want to learn quite a bit with regards to his mode of operations as well as how this university functions on a presidential level,” Byers said.

He admitted he never imagined becoming interim president but imagines helping students, faculty, and staff, and others reach their potential because he is in this position.

A national search is underway to replace Jenkins. WVSU is requesting that candidates for president file applications by June 1. From there, the school’s search will begin for a new provost.

Byers is married to the former Edithe Rosebourgh of Charleston, a retired public school educator. They are the parents of three adult children and five grandchildren.