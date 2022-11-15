Buzz Food Service acquires Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two of the most well-known wholesale meat distributors in southern West Virginia are now one.

On Tuesday, Kanawha Valley-based Buzz Products, Inc. announced the acquisition of Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company. S.S. Logan Packing was founded in 1925 by the Logan family, is the manufacturer and distributor of Cavalier Brand hot dogs, bologna, bacon, and other popular regional grocery items.

S.S. Logan Packing Company also supplies West Virginia grocery stores, butcher shops and restaurants with a wide selection of pork, cheese and beef items.

Dickinson Gould, President of Buzz Products told MetroNews that it’s a natural fit between two locally owned, family-run meat businesses.

“Buzz has always been the local beef company, S.S. Logan has always been the local pork company. For us, it’s been Yin and Yang, a perfect fit. We do so many of the same things, it’s like we live parallel lives but one company is in Charleston and one company is in Huntington.”

Gould said he convinced himself a long time ago that acquiring S.S. Logan would be a goal. He said officials at Buzz has always had a good working relationship with the Logan family.

“I think it’s not an easy decision to sell a privately held family business. Especially one you grew up in. I think Buddy (Logan) ultimately came to the conclusion that we were the right people to carry on the business after him and our plans would beneficial for their employees and customers.”

Subsidiary operations from Buzz include Appalachian Abattoir, a livestock harvest and processing facility that opened in Kanawha County earlier this year. Buzz also operates General Steak & Seafood, a retail butcher shop and fresh seafood market in downtown Charleston.

According to Gould, Cavalier distribution routes will stay the same. Products manufactured in Charleston and Huntington currently have distribution access as far west as Lexington, KY., as far east as Roanoke, VA., as far north as Pittsburgh and Erie, PA, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio, and as far south as Winston-Salem, NC.

Gould said he is committed to keeping all SS Logan team members on board, with plans to grow the company’s brands.

He said customers should expect to see more products at stores, including pork, cheese, seafood, and steak.

“The customer is going to continue to get the same great service and communication they’ve gotten from both companies. The first benefit they will start to see is access to new and interesting product opportunities,” Gould said.