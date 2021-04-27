Business, labor groups push Congress to pass ‘For the People Act’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Representatives of business and labor groups are urging the U.S. Congress to pass legislation impacting the country’s election laws.

The organizations pushed the “For the People Act” during a press conference Tuesday. The measure would require states to have same-day voter registration, automatic voter registration and voter-verified paper ballots. States would also have to provide voters with at least 15 consecutive days of early voting in federal elections.

The legislation also would change the influence of money in elections by requiring political organizations to disclose their donors. The Federal Election Commission’s enforcement powers would also be restructured.

“This is not a Democratic or Republican issue; this is an issue about all West Virginians,” said George Capel, a representative of the West Virginia State Building and Construction Trades Council. “All West Virginia voters deserve to know who is paying their public officials whenever they cast their votes in the Capitol, either at the state or the federal level.”

Elaine Harris with the Communication Workers of America said the legislation would be a win for unions.

“We have workers that work shiftwork, that work 24/7, and it’s often difficult for them to get there on Election Day,” she said.

The House of Representatives passed its version of the proposal in March with West Virginia Reps. David McKinley, Alex Mooney and Carol Miller opposition the bill. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is the only Democratic senator not sponsoring the legislation in the Senate.

Secretary of State Mac Warner testified to the Senate Rules Committee in March against the measure. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has described the legislation as federal overreach.

