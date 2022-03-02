Burdette competent to stand trial, which will begin June 6

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County judge on Tuesday set a trial date for a Charleston man accused of fatally shooting his brother last March.

Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit agreed with a psychological evaluation showing Holdon Burdette is competent to stand trial. Burdette, 23, is accused of shooting his brother, 31-year-old Joshua Burdette.

Tabit signed an order last August for Burdette to go under a mental evaluation at Sharpe Hospital, a state-operated facility in Weston.

“Basically, there is a determination by the evaluating clinician that, in fact, Mr. Burdette is competent to stand trial and exhibits an ability to consult with his counsel regarding a reasonable degree of rational understand,” Tabit said.

Tabit set Burdette’s trial to begin June 6.

According to a criminal complaint, the brothers were fighting before the shooting. The men’s father told police officers that Holdon Burdette had been treated recently for mental health concerns.