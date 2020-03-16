Burch says KCS plan looks good

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State School Superintendent Clayton Burch is applauding the plan the Kanawha County school system will put into effect beginning Monday in connection with the coronavirus.

Schools will be closed for students for the foreseeable future while school districts come up with ways to continue instructing those students and feeding many of them.

Kanawha County’s plan includes employees reporting to work, assigning school work through one of the county’s online communication systems while cooks prepare meals for students and bus drivers help deliver them.

“This is a group of caring adults in Kanawha County and they want to make sure that their children are taken care of,” Burch said.

Bagged lunches will be available for pick-up at the county’s eight high schools from 10:30 a.m. to noon or 12:30 p.m. Bus drivers will deliver bagged lunches to the feeder elementary and middle schools and they will be available for pick-up from 11 a.m. until noon.

Burch said it appears to be a good plan.

“They’re doing a variety of things to make sure those meals are out there,” he said. “They’re really taking the lead and showing it can be done.”