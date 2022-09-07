Bullock Distillery, Roark-Sullivan partner to honor late West Virginia artist

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Bullock Distillery in the Elk City district of Charleston and the Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center have partnered to honor a late beloved Charleston artist.

Officials from both parties gathered at the W. Washington Street distillery on Wednesday to introduce the distillery’s Jupiter Gin, a special three-part series of single barrel releases of our gin.

Barrel of Dog was rested in a used rye barrel for five years and possesses notes of caramel, vanilla, tannins, and cinnamon. This blend is in honor of Charly Stuart Jupiter Hamilton, who passed away in 2021. The bottle features his artwork on the label.

The people who spoke at the event repeated that Hamilton’s art brought joy to the world and his friends in West Virginia. He was named the 2020 West Virginia Artist of the Year.

“These three images do homage to Charly’s wink and a nod to having fun. Each one of these is a creature a gin martini or a monkey running away holding a bottle,” Tighe Bullock, the co-owner and COO of The Bullock Distillery told 580-WCHS.

One dollar of every bottle sold will be donated to one of Hamilton’s favorite nonprofit organizations – The Roark Sullivan Lifeway Center. Hamilton enlisted in the US Navy following graduation from high school. The distillery presented the Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center with a check for $363 at the event.

Profits will also head to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association. Bullock said after discussions with Hamilton’s wife Rhoda, they were able to partner with those nonprofits.

Outside of the Bullock Distillery is the 60′ x 30′ West Side Wonder Wall Project – one of Charly Stuart Jupiter Hamilton’s works. It’s located on the street named in his honor, Jupiter Way.

The distillery is currently selling the bottles and hours are Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.