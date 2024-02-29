Budget Records and Tapes to close after more than 50 years of business

KANAWHA CITY, W.Va. — A longtime Kanawha County record store is closing after 52 years.

For more than half a century, Budget Records and Tapes operated at it’s Kanawha City location. They announced in a social media post Tuesday night that their days are numbered.

“I feel great that I’ve have such wonderful business all these years, but I feel sad that we’re closing down,” said Priscilla Pope, co-owner of Budget.

The store’s last day is Sunday, March 3.

Ever since the announcement, hundreds of people have flooded in to grab one more vinyl or maybe a piece of merchandise. Pope said folks were ready to shop on Wednesday even before doors opened.

“They were outside waiting on us when we opened at 10,” she said.

A few hundred people made their way to the store Wednesday. Pope expects more larger crowds leading up to their last day.

Longtime store employee John Nelson has been working at Budget for a majority of it’s time, 48 years. He said business was booming on Wednesday, the day after they announced their retirement.

“I’m as happy as can be,” said Nelson. “I don’t really know what to say.”

Curtis Workman was one of many that stopped by. He remembers coming to the store many years back with family.

“It’s been a staple of Kanawha City and Charleston since I was young, but it’s really nice to see the community come together for it,” said Workman.

Budget’s first day of business was in July of 1972. With Pope and Nelson retiring, they said they’re going to continue living their lives similar to how they have been already. For Pope, some actual time off first is in order.

“First, I’m going to rest. I really haven’t had a day off in 52 years.”

“Just try to enjoy life,” said Nelson about what he’s looking forward to most in retirement.