Buckhannon woman arrested, charged for child abuse in Charleston hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An Upshur County woman has been arrested in Charleston after authorities said she was on video surveillance at Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) Women and Children’s Hospital abusing her one-month old son.

Lt. Tony Hazelett with the Charleston Police Department said during a press conference Friday that Ashten Kalli Teets, 29, of Buckhannon has been charged with felony child abuse causing injury. Hazelett said the child was in stable condition, but ‘has serious injuries.’

According to Hazelett, police believe this is a medical child abuse case of Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

“That is defined as being a psychological disorder in which a caregiver or parent causes medical, child abuse by inducing symptoms of disease or injury to the child,” Hazelett explained.

Hazelett said Teets and her child had been at CAMC since Thursday morning. The hospital reported the alleged abuse incident Friday at 8 a.m. Hazelett said staff at CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital became suspicious and placed video surveillance inside the hospital room.

“During this investigation, one investigative tool we used was video surveillance in the child’s room, which caught her in the act abusing the child,” Hazelett said.

“We are very thankful that CAMC was on top of it and reported it quickly so we could make the arrest.”

Hazelett said the child had been at other hospitals before coming to CAMC. He added that Charleston police are working with other agencies and hospitals to investigate the case.

Teets has no prior criminal history, CPD said. Child Protective Services is conducting an investigation.