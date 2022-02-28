Brooks & Dunn returning to Charleston with June concert

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Country Music Hall of Fame duo Brooks & Dunn are returning the arenas this summer and the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center (CCCC) is on their list.

Officials with the CCCC announced Monday that Brooks & Dunn will perform at the coliseum June 23 as part of their REBOOT 2022 TOUR.

“Everyone is coming out of the pandemic and ready to play to audiences again, Brooks & Dunn included. We’re excited to have it here in Charleston in the middle of the summer,” Veronica Ratcliff, Director of Marketing and Sales for CCCC told 580-WCHS Monday morning.

Ratcliff said Brooks & Dunn was last in Charleston on June 3, 2010. The duo will be joined by special guest Tenille Townes.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time at brooks-dunn.com and livenation.com. Live Nation is the tour promoter.

“Last year we fired up the buses and ‘let it roll’ again,” shared Kix Brooks. “Thanks for reminding us how you guys can shake every stage we walk on to…damn, it feels good to be back with ya! Bring it! We’ll meet you there!”

“It is our full intent to step onto the stage each night and throw down like the wildest honky tonk you’ve never been to…yet,” added Ronnie Dunn. “Don’t be concerned about the mess left afterwards, y’all just enjoy yourselves and we’ll worry about that later.”