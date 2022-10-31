Brisk sales reported for Powerball $1 billion jackpot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Powerball retailers in the state are reporting brisk sales heading into Monday night’s drawing with the jackpot reaching $1 billion after no one hit all the winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing..

It’s been more than three dozen drawings since there was a jackpot winner in the multistate game. The $1 billion jackpot is the second time it has reached that level in Powerball’s 30-year history.

Walter Lovett works at a Par Mar Stores location on Charleston’s West Side. He told MetroNews Powerball purchases have at least doubled in recent days. Lovett said many of the players are excited.

“Mostly what they say is, ‘I won’t forget about you, just give me a winning ticket,’” Lovett said.

It’s not rare for a West Virginia player to win one of the big Powerball jackpots, according to West Virginia Lottery Assistant Director Randy Burnside.

“West Virginia has a great history with the Powerball game and we have produced nine jackpot winners right here in the Mountain State. I encourage our players to have fun and play responsibly. Remember, it only takes one $2 ticket to win,” Burnside said.

Lovett said he would like for a customer to win it all.

“It’s exciting to see people get excited about lottery and it would be really great to see the people we see every day come in and win,” Lovett said.

Powerball tickets are $2 for a regular ticket and $3 if a player chooses the Power Play option.

Tickets can be purchased until 9:59 p.m. Monday.