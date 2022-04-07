BridgeValley to hold open forum Friday in Montgomery on facility master plan

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — Officials with BridgeValley Community and Technical College will host an open forum on Friday for members of the community who are interested in learning about recommendations in the school’s master plan.

A new master plan for facilities in the next ten years was approved by the BridgeValley Community and Technical College (BVCTC) board this week and it includes changes to the South Charleston and Montgomery campuses.

The forum will be held at 9 a.m. in the Davis Hall auditorium in Montgomery. The plan calls for a downsize in the Montgomery campus, reducing the number of occupied buildings on campus from 13 to five in an effort to reduce costs, a press release stated.

Dr. Casey Sacks, the president of BVCTC, told MetroNews that the college is ‘bigger than it needs to be’ in Montgomery and the plan may include the demolition of certain buildings. The master plan states that based on current enrollment in Montgomery, there is a 1,677 square feet being used per student compared to 259 square feet per student in South Charleston.

“The excessive space in Montgomery will eventually strain BridgeValley’s finances and is not prudent or sustainable,” the master plan states.

Sacks said to MetroNews that BVCTC will continue to have a footprint in Montgomery including programs such as dental hygiene, civil engineering and diesel mechanic.

“We have a few things that are boutique in that area. We plan on staying, it’s just that we don’t need nearly 1,700 square feet per person,” she said.

BridgeValley said by reducing its Montgomery campus with the current plan, it would save the college nearly $500,000 in costs each year.

Over the next 10 years, the following buildings are being planned to be eliminated: Westmoreland Hall, GRID (engineering lab building), Pathfinder (engineering classroom building), Ratliff Hall, Printing Innovation Center, Morris Creek Watershed building, former Brown Chevrolet building and a single-family residence.

“After the whole ten-year plan is implemented, it’ll save about half a million dollars a year,” Sacks said.

VIEW: BVCTC Master Plan approved by BoG

Westmoreland Hall is the first building planned to be demoed in the master plan. Sacks said the college will make every effort to transfer the buildings to another entity rather than tear them down, but noted parties that have reached out about the buildings are not interested in paying the appraised value of the buildings.

She said the college will also look for funding for potential demolition projects.

As far as expansion, an additional 8,000 square feet on the South Charleston campus for the nursing program. The program is expected to cost about $64,000 per year.