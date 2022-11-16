BridgeValley sells residential property in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — The BridgeValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors agreed Wednesday to sell a residential property it owns in Montgomery.

The BOG voted unanimously to accept an offer of $81,000 for the house at 161 Fayette Pike.

The house used to belong to West Virginia University but it eventually came to BridgeValley, along with several other buildings and properties, when WVU Tech left Montgomery for Beckley.

“We own the property now free and clear from WVU. The deed has been transferred to BridgeValley and as soon as that happened we received a single offer on the property,” BridgeValley President Casey Sacks told the BOG at Wednesday’s meeting.

The house was part of a controversy last year that ended when the BOG fired then BridgeValley President Eunice Bellinger. Bellinger was living in the house for free

Sacks told the BOG Wednesday the $81,000 offer was exactly the average of the two appraisals the school had received on the property.

The BridgeValley BOG voted earlier this month to sell Ratliff Hall in Montgomery for $200,000.

Getting rid of the properties is part of a BridgeValley masterplan to reduce the square footage BridgeValley has at Montgomery from 298,000 to 93,000 square feet.

BridgeValley offers classes on campuses in both Montgomery and in South Charleston.