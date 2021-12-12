BridgeValley selection could come Monday

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The BridgeValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors is set to meet Monday afternoon and could choose a new president.

The finalists including acting BridgeValley President Casey Sacks, North Carolina-based Mitchell Community College Vice President Camille Reese and Northern Community and Technical College Vice President Philip Klein.

All three finalists have had formal campus interviews in recent weeks.

“I’ve learned that I really love it here. That the people who work here are committed to what they do and serving students. It’s a great institution,” Sacks told 580-WCHS.

Reese, whose husband is from Hinton, said BridgeValley feels like home.

“This college is similar to the college I am at now, in terms of academic programs. I see lots of opportunities to increase enrollment, increase academic programming,” Reese said.

Klein would come to the job with a working knowledge of the state’s community and technical college system.

If the BridgeValley BOG makes its selection Monday, the State Council for Community and Technical Colleges will meet Thursday morning at 9:30 to approve it.

Monday’s BridgeValley BOG meeting is set for 1 p.m.