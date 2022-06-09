BridgeValley Montgomery demolition plan approved

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — The state Council on Community and Technical Colleges followed through with an earlier decision Thursday and gave its approval to a 10-year facilities plan for BridgeValley Community and Technical College that deals with buildings on the former WVU Tech campus in Montgomery.

The council approved the plan without discussion as part of its consent agenda during its Thursday meeting in Parkersburg. It had earlier approved the plan at its April meeting but that meeting was held without proper public notice.

Unless the buildings are transferred to state agencies or sold demolitions are planned for Westmoreland Hall, GRID (engineering lab building), Pathfinder (engineering classroom building) and Ratliff Hall.

Other buildings included the Printing Innovation Center, Morris Creek Watershed building and the former Brown Chevrolet building and a single-family residence would be vacated.

The plans to demolish and vacate would reduce the square footage BridgeValley has at Montgomery from 298,000 to 93,000 square feet.

Council member Bob Brown said at the April meeting the plan was bitter-sweet.

“As a former student at West Virginia Tech it saddens me to see what’s happening to the campus and Montgomery but time does not stand still,” Brown said.

Most of the buildings were given to BridgeValley by WVU.