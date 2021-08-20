BridgeValley interim president will continue serving through year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The interim president of BridgeValley Community and Technical College will continue overseeing the institution through the end of the year.

The Board of Governors voted Friday to extend Casey Sacks’ contract and begin advertising its national search for the president position.

Sacks assumed the interim role following the board’s June 25 decision to fire then-president Eunice Bellinger “for cause.” Sacks’ previous contract went through Sept. 30.

According to board chair Ashley Deem, members hope to begin interviewing candidates as early as October with a permanent president in place for the start of the spring semester.