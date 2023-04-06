BridgeValley Community and Technical College experiences malware data security incident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. —- An incident involving Malware that encrypted several systems on the school’s internal computer network occurred at BridgeValley Community College and Technical Center, affecting data security on Tuesday.

The school isolated some systems by taking them offline when they learned about the occurrence and took action to contain the threat.

In a statement to WV MetroNews, Director of Outreach and Communications Michelle Wicks said, “We want our students and the community to know that we place a high value on maintaining the integrity and security of the data we hold in our systems, and we are working diligently to restore operations.”

Wicks added that the process would take some time.

“This process will take time to complete, and we are committed to a thorough analysis. If the analysis determines individuals’ sensitive information is involved, we will notify those individuals in accordance with applicable law,” Wicks said. “Protecting the confidentially of the information we hold is a responsibility we take seriously. We apologize for any disruptions this incident may have caused, and we thank our community for their patience and continued support.”

Story by Chayce Matheny