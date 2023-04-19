Brenton man arrested for firing shots at car dealership

CABIN CREEK, W.Va. — State troopers from Quincy arrested a man after responding to a “shots fired” call in Kanawha County.

Troopers detained David Lane, 40, of Brenton. They found a firearm on his person.

The call came in Monday from a Paul White Chevrolet in Cabin Creek just after 2 p.m.

Statements taken by the troopers found that Lane had discharged a firearm at the dealership after he arrived in a stolen vehicle. Lane was prohibited from having a firearm in his posession because of previous convictions.

He was arrested without incident and charged with wanton endangerment, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, destruction of property, and receiving/transferring stolen property.

David Lane is being held at the South-Central Regional Jail.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department will look to pursue charges of grand larceny in connection with the stolen vehicle.