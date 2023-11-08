Breeze to offer direct seasonal flights from Charleston to Myrtle Beach

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Direct flights between Charleston and Myrtle Beach are making a return.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that Breeze Airways will be offering seasonal flights on Mondays and Fridays to and from West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) beginning May 10, 2024.

“We’re just tickled to death because I know a lot, a lot of folks love to go to Myrtle Beach,” Justice said during his Wednesday media briefing.

I'm thrilled to announce that @BreezeAirways is extending its reach with a new route from Charleston, to Myrtle Beach, SC, starting in May 2024. This is another incredible opportunity for affordable travel, so secure your tickets now! https://t.co/b5lAcs2pz4 pic.twitter.com/fRURrkRIuu — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) November 8, 2023

CRW spokesperson Paige Withrow said they’ve been working to secure a low-cost route to Myrtle Beach after Spirit Airlines left the airport last year. Spirit used to offer that route seasonally.

“We appreciate their decision to include Myrtle Beach. It’s a destination that our community is constantly asking us for, so we’re so happy that Breeze decided to put this on our route map, and we’re not finished yet,” she said.

Fares on the new route start from $49 one-way, if tickets are purchased by Nov. 14 for travel by Sept. 3, 2024.

Withrow said flyers can save even more money through Breeze’s discount program.

“Not only is it affordable, but as the holiday season approaches, Breeze is currently offering a 35 percent off roundtrip booking,” she said.

Breeze flyers are encouraged to use the code “BENICE” which is applicable to the new routes from Charleston.

Prepare to experience Seriously Nice™ travel as we welcome @breezeairways to MYR! Our newest airline is set to take off on Feb 15, with flights to @IFlyRhodeIsland and then to @flycrw and @flyTPA on May 10! Flights start at just $49 each way. Book at https://t.co/xu5NHEPxZp pic.twitter.com/XpQtyMP1CQ — Myrtle Beach International Airport (@FlyMyrtleBeach) November 8, 2023

The governor’s office said in a Wednesday press release that Breeze has committed to adding five new destinations, including New York City, through a partnership with the state in the next two years.

“With West Virginia’s tourism industry at an all-time high, it’s vital that we continue building our air service and making West Virginia more accessible to other regions,” state Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said in a statement.

CRW Director and CEO Dominique Ranieri said Breeze understands the communities they serve.

“While we bask in the excitement of Breeze’s ever-expanding presence at CRW, we especially appreciate their decision to include Myrtle Beach, a cherished destination with a deep-rooted connection to our community,” Ranieri said in a statement.

Learn more about Breeze’s flight offerings on the company’s website or the Breeze app.