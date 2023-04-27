Breeze Airways rewarded waived landing fees and nearly $80,000 in marketing funds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Breeze Airways will have its landing fees waived for the next two years and will receive $75,000 in marketing funds.

These funds come in the form of incentives for providing West Virginia residents with more air routes to Orlando, Florida and Charleston, South Carolina.

West Virginia International Yeager Airport board members got the approval for the incentive package Wednesday during their regular monthly meeting.

This follows the announcement made last week by State Tourism Secretary, Chelsea Ruby that passenger response to the Orlando flights have been doing so well, the airport has added two additional flights per week to the rotation, which will begin in June.

“We’re seeing people coming to West Virginia , we’re also seeing West Virginians using those flights and getting out,” Ruby said last week during Governor Jim Justice’s regular media briefing.

A percentage of the new, low-cost airline’s operating costs will be subsidized during its initial years of service at Yeager Airport. The subsidy, according to two separate agreements with the Department of Tourism and the Kanawha County Commission, is not to exceed $3 million.

Airport Director and CEO, Dominique Ranieri told MetroNews at Wednesday’s meeting that Breeze was the right fit for the airport after the previous low-cost airline, Spirit, made the announcement they would be discontinuing their service at CRW.

“We were definitely looking for a low-cost partner, because we really want to be able to offer affordable airfares, and so them entering our market with competitive fares starting at $49 is a huge offering to our community and to our passengers,” Ranieri said.

Ranieri said airport officials reserve the right to either approve or reject Breeze’s plans for using the funds.