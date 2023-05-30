Breeze Airways begins new flights from CRW Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Breeze Airways will begin its flights in and out of West Virginia International Yeager Airport Wednesday.

Yeager (CRW) announced the deal with Breeze last month. The flights will be to and from Orlando, Florida and Charleston, South Carolina. The first flights Wednesday are the Charleston (SC) flights.

CRW spokesperson Paige Withrow said the airport moved quickly with its partners to find another carrier after Spirit Airlines cancelled its service.

“Our staff worked quickly with members of the governor’s (Gov. Jim Justice) staff, the Kanawha County Commission and Charleston, we all worked together to bring Breeze to the airport and we are very happy to have them,” Withrow said during an appearance Tuesday on 580 Live on WCHS Radio.

State funds are being used to supplement the flights but fewer of those funds will be required as more seats are filled.

The interest in the Orlando flights has been significant, Withrow said.

“It’s been so great that they’ve (Breeze) upped that weekly from two times a week to four times a week,” Withrow said.

She said CRW is beginning to build the interest in the Charleston, South Carolina flights.

Withrow hinted Tuesday there may be an additional announcement during Wednesday’s celebration of the first flights.

“Stay tuned for more exciting announcements for other direct routes,” Withrow said.