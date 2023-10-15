Breast health awareness event set for Friday

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A third annual benefit event is set to be held to raise funds for a local breast health effort, and just in time for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

A night of comedy and laughter to raise funds for the West Virginia Breast Health Initiative, HaHa’s For TaTa’s will be held at the Holiday Inn and Suites in South Charleston Friday.

Breast Health Initiative spokesperson Donna DeHart came on WCHS Radio’s 580 LIVE last week discussing the event, and she said they realized that there’s nothing like a little laughter when touching on such a sensitive subject.

“We realized a long time ago that laughter is the best medicine, and so for a lot of our constituents and breast cancer survivors we wanted to have an event they could come out to and just have some fun,” DeHart said.

She said the event will be bringing in two comedians from Charlotte, North Carolina. One she said is Al Ernst, who is one of Carnival Cruise’s favorite comedians.

DeHart said the initiative is a full on grassroots West Virginia organization, so 100 percent of the proceeds they raise stay in the state.

She said the statewide organization serves all 55 counties and is almost completely made up of all volunteers.

She said the central focus of the initiative is on the support of those battling with breast cancer.

“We focus primarily on un-insured or under-insured West Virginians get breast health screenings, as well as helping survivors currently going through treatments be able to get back and forth,” she said.

DeHart said they support the patients through providing them with transportation to their appointments, gas cards, hotel accommodations, resources like compression sleeves, and even providing them with someone to talk to who has battled breast cancer before.

She said while it’s much less common, they also do not hesitate to support the breast health of men, as well.

DeHart said last year they received a call from a man in Beckley who had found a lump and became concerned.

She said he couldn’t go through the regular channels to get a mammogram, so the initiative was able to provide him with not only a mammogram, but an ultrasound and biopsy, too, and it turned out he was diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer.

“We were able to help him and actually he went to UVA for treatment because he was a male, and they actually provided all of his treatment pro -bono because they learned from him,” DeHart said.

She said he now helps other men who have breast health concerns.

DeHart said the VIP party as part of the event gets underway at 6:30 p.m. Friday with the main event to follow.

People can still purchase their tickets by visiting the breast health initiative on its website.