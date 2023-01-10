Breaking and entering arrest made in St. Albans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies arrested a man Sunday for breaking and entering at Peerless Block and Brick in St. Albans.

Donald C. Shaible, 39, St. Albans, was taken into custody after trying to enter the business with stolen tools and a reciprocating saw.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, Shaible admitted to stealing the tools from a utility trailer on the business property, located at 400 Oliver Street in St. Albans.

He now sits at South Central Regional Jail on a $2,500 bond.

Any information that could assist in the investigation, please contact Detective C.A. Boner at 304-357-0169.

Story by Jarett Lewis