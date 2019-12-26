Bransfield full report reviewed

WHEELING, W.Va. — The release of the full report this week of the Catholic Church’s investigation into the conduct of former Wheeling-Charleston Diocese Bishop Michael Bransfield is generating new concern among some of those who have been following the fall-out associated with Bransfield’s leading of the church from 2005 to 2018.

The Washington Post published the full report Monday. The newspaper obtained the report several months ago and it along with other news outlets have been reporting on its findings. The newspaper said it was waiting for the Catholic Church to release the report but when it didn’t it decided to do so.

John McCabe

Wheeling Intelligencer Managing Editor John McCabe said the report shows how deep an impact Bransfield’s behavior has had on the church and he believes will continue to have.

“It really is going to be a big task for first, Bishop (Mark) Brennan and then whoever follows him to rebuild the damage,” McCabe said Thursday during an appearance on MetroNews “Talkline.” “It’s primarily about Michael Bransfield but also about the structure and the hierarchy of the Catholic Church.”

The report details the more than $6 million Bransfield spent of church money on renovating three homes, the spending of additional church money on himself and his sexual advances toward young priests.

McCabe said Brennan’s been dealing with the Bransfield mess since being appointed the new bishop in late-July.

“He has spent now the first five months of his tenure dealing with this report, dealing with Michael Bransfield issues, as opposed to having a chance to heal the church,” McCabe said.

Bishop Mark Brennan

Suzanne Kenney with the group Lay Catholics for Change wants Brennan to move more quickly on her group’s push for more lay members of the church to be involved in leadership roles.

“We need independent, qualified lay and clergy board members to serve in some of these advisory roles and it just seems like there’s been enough time,” Kenney said on “Talkline” Monday. “There’s been talk about it but we’re people of action here and we just want to see this move faster.”

Kenney also wants a lay board to be involved in receiving reports from those who in the church who have allegedly been abused by priests.

Brennan announce last month Bransfield should make amends through actions including public apologies and $792,638 restitution. There’s been no word on what Bransfield has done with the recommendations, if anything.

Suzanne Kenney of Lay Catholics for Change joins @HoppyKercheval to talk about the release of the full report on former Wheeling-Charleston Bishop Michael Bransfield. WATCH: https://t.co/wkudfIAoe1 pic.twitter.com/Gn3EylUv4C — MetroNews (@WVMetroNews) December 26, 2019



Kenney said it’s time to get beyond Bransfield.

“Money aside, I think we need to move on to actually talking about the survivors of abuse more than the money,” she said.

In a statement released Monday evening, the diocese restated the conclusion that the allegations of sexual harassment of adults by Bransfield were credible and that he had misused church funds.

The diocese again stated that Pope Francis imposed severe penalties against Bransfield, “which include restricting him from publicly celebrating liturgy as a priest or bishop; from residing in the diocese of Wheeling-Charleston; and also the requirement to make personal amends for some of the harm he caused.

Meanwhile, McCabe said the full report pointed out a few items that haven’t been talked about much:

–during the course of Bransfield’s time in West Virginia, the Diocese spent $187 million more than it took in, tapping into its endowment and mineral rights funds extensively for day-to-day operations.

–among the recommendations in the report, psychological training for perspective bishops. “Undergo psychological training to determine whether they susceptible to sexual harassment or other abuses of power.”

“That’s just a sad statement on us as people, not just the church,” McCabe said. “Given what’s happened within the church, here in Wheeling, and across the country, I’m not surprised.”