Brady says CVB will support any business’ decision to reopen

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some businesses in Charleston are beginning to reopen this week under Gov. Jim Justice’s Safer-at-Home order and with Kanawha County being taken off the COVID-19 hotspot list by him.

Businesses with limited employees and gatherings of 25 people or less are allowed to reopen under the order, including outdoor dining at restaurants, but not all are reopening.

Tim Brady, the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) Executive Director says while the city’s economy if losing “millions” because of the virus, there are a lot of questions to whether a limited reopen is worth it for some.

“Can you have enough customers in the building to justify the expense of being open, do you have enough PPE for your employees and the folks coming in, and can you get your product? Food costs have escalated through this pandemic,” Brady told 580-WCHS.

“The barrier for entry to reopen has gotten higher.”

Brady said the CVB will support any of the business’ decision on reopening.

“If they want to reopen, outdoor dining we at the CVB will certainly promote them and make sure people know that option exists. I am also not going to be critical of someone who chooses not to open because as I said there are a whole lot of factors that go into it,” he said.

Events around Charleston are having no choice other than to postpone or cancel their spring and summer staples because of the virus.

Performances at Mountain Stage have been postponed, high school basketball tournaments were canceled and the traditional Live on the Levee’s future is still up in the air. May events including the East End Yard Sale and Foam at the Dome are not happening this year.

“If they are not coming to Charleston to see a performance at Mountain Stage then they are not going to dinner downtown somewhere prior to the show or coming in from out of town and staying at the Marriott,” Brady said of the trickle-down effect.

A notable event with no decision yet is The Basketball Tournament in late July scheduled to be broadcasted on the ESPN networks from the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Brady said there have been ongoing discussions as to what the event may look like with “all options on the table.”