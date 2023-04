ELKVIEW, W.Va. — West Virginia native and country music star Brad Paisley will perform at Herbert Hoover High School’s brand new Husky Stadium, according to a social media post from the school.

In a football scrimmage on August 19, Herbert Hoover will host John Marshall High School, Paisley’s alma mater. He was born in Glen Dale in Marshall County.

The game will be August 19 at 6 p.m.

The school said more information including tickets will be announced at a later date.