Boyes sentenced to five more years for jail escape

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The inmate who walked out of the South Central Regional Jail and escaped in 2017 has been sentenced to five additional years in prison.

A sentence came down Wednesday morning for Todd Boyes, 45 of Caldwell, Ohio inside the courtroom of Kanawha Circuit Judge Tod Kaufman.

Todd Boyes

Boyes was found guilty of escape in December after a short trial. He had been in prison for a 5 to a 25-year prison term for fleeing police, possessing a stolen vehicle and causing bodily injury after a February 2017 incident in Charleston.

The five-year sentence handed down on Wednesday must be served following his first prison term sentence

Boyes walked out of the jail Oct. 25, 2017, where he wasn’t noticed missing for two days. Boyes was eventually arrested in Texas, after being driven to the border by his mother and allegedly trying to swim the Rio Grande into Mexico.

According to jail officials, five South Central correctional officers were suspended without pay following Boyes’ escape. Three of those officers were later charged with misdemeanor permitting escape.