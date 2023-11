ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A high school student was struck and killed by a train early Wednesday morning in St. Albans.

According to St. Albans police, the 16-year-old boy was hit near Oak Street at just after midnight.

The boy was a student at St. Albans High School. It’s anticipated grief counselors will be available at the school next week when students return from Thanksgiving break.

St. Albans police are continuing their investigation