Bostic, former Kanawha County planning director, dies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Former Kanawha County Commission Planning Director David Bostic has died at the age of 78.

Bostic was born on Charleston’s West Side and resided in South Charleston at the time of his death last Monday. His obituary with Snodgrass Funeral Home noted Bostic died following an illness.

The Kanawha County Commission expressed its condolences on Facebook, noting Bostic was responsible for developing the planning division.

“Our thought and prayer are with his family during this difficult time,” the commission added.

Snodgrass Funeral Home is handling Bostic’s services. A memorial has yet to be announced.