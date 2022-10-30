Boone transportation official thrilled with grant for electric school buses

MADISON, W.Va. — School transportation officials in three West Virginia counties are now gearing up to receive clean electric school buses courtesy of a federal grant.

Boone County was selected as one of those counties named the Fiscal Year 2022 recipients of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition. The program awarded nearly $2 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to the Boone, Wirt and Wyoming school districts.

Brian Linville, the Transportation Director for Boone County Schools told MetroNews his county is getting enough funding to purchase three buses. He said per bus, the grant pays $375,000 for the bus itself and $20,000 for infrastructure improvement so it’s able to work and charge.

“We’re excited about the financial benefit, we’re excited to use this new technology and being able to be the first one in West Virginia to be able to use that,” Linville said.

In total, Boone County will receive $1.2 million while Wirt and Wyoming counties both will receive $395,000.

Linville said ideally, the three buses would be divided into the three high school feeder areas in the county. He said he expects between 100 and 110 miles per full charge.

“I’d like to get one in each school district here in Boone County. Sometimes that may not be possible due to other factors,” Linville added.

Linville said the school system is not sure of which manufacturer it will purchase the buses from but GreenPower in South Charleston is a possibility. He said officials are working on placing the order now and should expect the new buses to arrive in 12 months.

The three buses will add to Boone’s fleet of 40 full-time run buses and 55 total.

These awards are the first $1 billion of a five-year, $5 billion program created by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Districts all across the country applied for this grant. I’m not sure how many applied and what percentage were awarded the grant. I know that 25 to 30 school districts applied for this grant in West Virginia so I feel fortunate to be one of three awarded this grant,” Linville said.