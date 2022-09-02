Boone mining accident claims life

Gov. Jim Justice and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin both announced the death Friday.

Justice said Kris Ball, 34, of Harts, was killed in an accident at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine Thursday evening.

The mine, which is on the Kanawha-Boone county line, is operated by Kanawha Eagle Mining.

Justice announced the death during his Friday COVID-19 media briefing. He provided no details on what caused the death.

Justice said he and first lady Cathy Justice were praying for Ball’s family and friends.

“We should be so eternally grateful to this young man, his incredible family and absolutely all of our coal miners across the state,” Justice said.

Manchin issued a statement Friday.

“Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Kris Ball at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine. We ask all West Virginians to join us in keeping his wife Chelsea and their three children in our prayers during this devastating time. Every West Virginian and American is forever grateful for our brave miners who put their lives at risk every day to power our great nation,” Manchin said. “Kris served our state and our country during his time in the mines, and his sacrifices will never be forgotten. Gayle and I, along with all West Virginians, send our sympathies to Chelsea and Kris’ family, their children, loved ones and friends as they mourn this incredible loss.”