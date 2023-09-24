Boone Memorial Hospital receives additional funding to construct its new wellness center

DANVILLE, W.Va. — More funding has come for a new, state-of-the-art medical clinic that’s developing in Boone County, which will better serve the health needs for residents of Boone, Lincoln, Logan, and Kanawha counties.

Boone Memorial Hospital’s General Council and Chief External Affairs Officer Ray Harrell told MetroNews that in addition to the $14.3 million investment from USDA Rural Development to get the new Boone Memorial wellness center off the ground, an additional $3 million is coming from the U.S Department of Health and Human Services.

This was recently announced by U.S Senator Shelley Moore Capito, a ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee who helped secure the funds. Harrell said as the project has been in the works for several years now, it’s just the additional funds they needed to further help make the new clinic a reality.

“We could not be more grateful to our congressional delegation and congress for including this congressionally-directed spending to our health and wellness center project,” Harrell said.

Capito had this to say in a statement regarding the additional $3 million investment towards the clinic:

“I am thrilled to see the resources I advocated for head to Boone Memorial Hospital to help them deliver better and more efficient care to West Virginians. Helping our rural residents get access to quality health care is crucial and the new drive-through options will assist elderly patients and those with mobility issues seek treatment without the hassle.”

“These new additions will also open up more hospital space for patients who need beds. I am proud to have secured this funding through my role on the Labor-HHS Appropriations Subcommittee and I am committed to delivering resources that continue to support our rural health care providers,” Capito said.

The new wellness center, which will be located at the former Magic Mart store off of Route 119 in Danville, is expected to provide primary and specialty care, as well as reduce preventable hospital stays.

Harrell said the funds will help cover the relocation costs of the current clinic, as well as renovation and equipment costs.

He said the new clinic will be beneficial in increasing the accessibility and equity of healthcare throughout the community and region.

“In rural communities like ours, healthcare access has always been an issue,” said Harrell. “We’re working to hopefully alleviate some of that issue by creating this health and wellness center that will serve multiple functions.”

Not only will the project come complete with a general clinic space, but a pharmacy, an education and fitness center, restaurant, and a drive-through clinic, which Harrell said will be the first of such drive-through clinics in the country.

He said the multi-faceted facility will be a gamechanger in not only reducing hospital visits now but bolstering people’s health for the future.

“We really hope this will serve as a place where residents can come for both their healthcare treatment needs and to work on certain wellness initiatives,” said Harrell.

Harrell said currently the hospital council is working to finalize some details to get an advertisement out for a contractor bid to construct the project, which they hope to get out within the next couple of months.

He said while it’s subject to change, they hope the wellness center to be complete by the spring/ summer of 2025.