Boone fire claims life

DANVILLE, W.Va. — An early morning fire in Boone County left one person dead.

Members off the Danville, Madison, and Morrisvale Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the call of a blaze in a mobile home around 3:50 a.m. Thursday on Haywood Lane in Danville.

Firemen arrived to find the single wide trailer fully engulfed in flames. There were conflicting reports about the possibility of someone being inside, but by the time the firemen arrived, part off the structure had already collapsed.

A victim’s body was discovered after the fire was extinguished. An investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway. The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is heading up the investigation. The name of the victim has not been released.

