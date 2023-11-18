Boone County standoff results in criminal charges

ALKOL, W.Va. — A man is in jail after entering a Boone County residence early Saturday and refusing to leave.

State police said following a standoff with police, Samuel Elliot Miller eventually exited the house on Julian Road in Alkol and was taken into custody.

According to troopers, David and Kristina Miller (no relation to Samuel Miller) returned to their home at around 2 a.m. Saturday and found Samuel Miller inside. They left and called police.

“Upon law enforcement arrival, the accused had located a rifle that was secured inside the residence and was observed walking throughout the interior with the weapon in hand,” a state police news release said.

Miller ended the incident when he came out onto the porch and set the rifle down.

There were no injuries.

Miller is the Western Regional Jail charged with burglary, brandishing a deadly weapon, and obstructing.