Boone County men plead guilty to charges after taking mine equipment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two Boone County men admitted Thursday to taking mine equipment from a local mine.

Danny Griffy, 57, of Sylvester and 27-year-old Bradley Campbell of Costa entered guilty pleas related to their actions; the men admitted to taking more than $5,000 worth of specialized equipment from the site in Boone and Lincoln counties in April 2018. The men and others sold the stolen equipment to a Whitesville business.

Griffy pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility. Campbell pleaded guilty to conspiring to damage an energy facility.

Griffy’s sentencing date is set for July 27. Campbell is scheduled to be sentenced on July 21. Each man faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Griffy and Campbell have also agreed to pay restitution.