BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. — A Boone County man has been charged with murder following the death of his father.

West Virginia State Police on Wednesday said 24-year-old William Eric Kinder of Nellis is accused of killing his father, 54-year-old Eric Neal Kinder.

Troopers responded to a domestic situation call Wednesday afternoon and learned William Kinder allegedly fired a gun at the elder Kinder.