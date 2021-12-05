Boone County hunter charged after shooting man his mistook as a bear

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. — A Boone County hunter has been charged after allegedly shooting a man he mistook for a bear.

According to authorities, 70-year-old Jimmy Castle was hunting on Wednesday when he saw what he thought was a bear. Castle fired his gun but did not see anything fall. He and another person returned to the area later but did not find anything.

The state Division of Natural Resources said Harvey shot 30-year-old David Green, who was root digging while wearing a black shirt.

Green’s family reported him missing on Thursday, and first responders found his body with a gunshot wound. Castle contacted authorities about the body, saying he may have been involved in the incident.

Castle faces charges of misdemeanor negligent shooting and felony failure to render aid.