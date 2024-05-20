Boone County grandparents charged in death of teen found in ‘skeletal state’

MADISON, W.Va. — Boone County sheriff’s deputies have charged the grandparents of a 14-year-old girl who was found in a “skeletal state” last month.

Jerry Stone, 75, and Donna Stone, 76, were taken into custody Monday morning and charged with child neglect causing death.

The teenage girl’s mother Julie Miller, 49, of Morrisvale, faces the same charge. She waived her preliminary hearing on April 29. Her case will now head to a grand jury for possible indictment.

Kyneddi Miller was found unconscious on the bathroom floor of her Morrisvale home on April 17. Investigators described the girl’s body as “emaciated to a skeletal state.”

The girl lived at the home with her mother and her grandparents.

According to a criminal complaint, the Stones failed to “exercise a minimum degree of care” to assure the 14-year-old’s safety.

The grandmother told deputies that the girl had not attended school since late 2019 or early 2020 and had only been outside the house possibly two times in the last four years.

The complaint also went on to say the girl had an eating disorder for several years and that the grandmother told deputies the girl had not been able to function on her own for four to five days due to her physical state.

Julie Miller is being held on a $250,000 bond. The Stones’ bonds were set at $25,000. All three are housed at the Southwestern Regional Jail.