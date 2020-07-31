Boone County courts closed after worker tests positive for coronavirus

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. — The Boone County Magistrate Court will be closed until Aug. 7, and the county’s Circuit Court will conduct all hearings virtually or by telephone until that date after a county employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to an order signed by Circuit Judge William Thompson, an employee with the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office tested positive for the coronavirus, requiring all of the office’s employees to undergo testing.

The Boone County Family Court will remain open, and the Boone County Clerk Office will operate with a reduced workforce.

The changes involving the Magistrate and Circuit courts will remain in effect until Aug. 7 at 4 p.m.