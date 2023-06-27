Boone County Commission appoints replacement prosecuting attorney

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. — The Boone County Commission has found its next county prosecutor from Kanawha County.

Former Kanawha County assistant prosecutor, Dan Holstein will now serve as the new Boone County Prosecuting Attorney.

The selection came after an emergency meeting on May 31 following the resignation of the county’s former prosecuting attorney, Donna Taylor. Holstein was chosen out of a selection of three other lawyers on Tuesday.

Taylor was accused of several instances of alleged misconduct and insufficient indictments prior to her resignation.