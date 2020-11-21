Boone blaze destroys apartment building

UNEEDA, W.Va. — A Saturday morning fire destroyed a three-story apartment building in the Boone County community of Uneeda.

The call came in to the Madison Fire Department at approximately 2:17 a.m. Firefighters said flames were showing when they arrived on the scene near state Route 85.

All three apartments were occupied but everyone was able to make it out safely.

The state Fire Marshal’s Office is being called in to investigate what started the blaze.

Fire crews from Madison, Danville, Spruce River and Van were on the scene.