Boone ambulance involved in Charleston crash

KANAWHA CITY, W.Va. — Three people were injured when a Boone County ambulance caused a crash at a busy Kanawha City intersection Friday evening.

According to Charleston police, the ambulance had been at CAMC Memorial when it received an emergency call to return to Boone County. Police said the ambulance, with its emergency lights on, ran a red light and caused a collision. The ambulance also slammed into the Charleston fire station near the hospital. The building was damaged.

Police said two ambulance crew members were injured along with a third person.

An investigation into the crash continues.