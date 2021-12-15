Bonuses coming to Boone County workers

MADISON, W.Va. — The Boone County Commission this week authorized a one-time bonus payment for county employees. Deputies and 911 employees will get a $2,500 bonus and the rest of the county’s employees will receive $1,200.

It’s not nearly as much as Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker had hoped his staff would receive, but at least it’s something.

“You’re happy you got something, but you always want a little more, but we’re tickled,” Barker said.

It’s the first pay improvement of any kind for county employees in 8.5 years. Boone County has fallen on hard times as the coal industry slowed way down and the pandemic caused even greater difficulties.

“Ten or twelve years ago we were doing pretty good. We were probably top 10 or top five of all sheriff’s departments in the state, but when you go eight years without a raise, now we’re in the bottom ten. It’s hard to retain people or even get people to test ,” Barker said.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is down to 16 positions for road deputies and one of those is presently unfilled. Just a few years ago the county had 24 deputies on the road. Even more stressful for those deputies who haven’t had a raise is the workload remains the same or has even increased.

“Everybody is having to pick up the slack and the call volume hasn’t decreased. We’re taking the same amount of calls with fewer people,” Barker said.

The money for the bonus comes from the Boone County allocation from the American Rescue Plan and CARES Act funding.